ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Dave Ragone on prepping offense for London

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone addresses the play of Jalen Mayfield and how the unit is preparing for game in London.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top