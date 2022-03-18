Falcons bring back Isaiah Oliver, announce Casey Hayward, Damien Williams signings

Oliver spent most of last season on the Reserve/Injured list. He had nine total tackles (six solo), three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in four games (three starts) before a knee injury in October. Oliver, 25, was selected by the Falcons in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado. Oliver has tallied 159 total tackles (122 solo), four tackles for loss, one sack, 27 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception in 50 games (33 starts) over the past four seasons.

Hayward has recorded 417 total tackles (350 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 24 interceptions – including two returned for touchdowns – and 109 passes defensed in 146 games (112 starts) with the Packers, Chargers and Raiders. The Perry, Ga. native made two Pro Bowls.