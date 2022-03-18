Falcons bring back Isaiah Oliver, announce Casey Hayward, Damien Williams signings

The Falcons re-signed Isaiah Oliver to a one-year contract, bringing the cornerback back after he became a free agent this offseason, the team announced Friday. The Falcons also officially announced the signing of cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year deal and Damien Williams to a one-year deal.
Oliver spent most of last season on the Reserve/Injured list. He had nine total tackles (six solo), three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in four games (three starts) before a knee injury in October. Oliver, 25, was selected by the Falcons in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado. Oliver has tallied 159 total tackles (122 solo), four tackles for loss, one sack, 27 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception in 50 games (33 starts) over the past four seasons.
Hayward has recorded 417 total tackles (350 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 24 interceptions – including two returned for touchdowns – and 109 passes defensed in 146 games (112 starts) with the Packers, Chargers and Raiders. The Perry, Ga. native made two Pro Bowls.
Williams rushed for 1,395 yards on 334 carries (4.2 avg.) and 14 touchdowns while recording 154 receptions for 1,209 yards (7.9 avg.) and 11 touchdowns in 97 games (15 starts) for the Dolphins, Chiefs and Bears. He has also rushed for 369 yards on 84 carries (4.4 avg.) and six touchdowns and tallied 22 receptions for 189 yards (8.6 avg.) and five touchdowns in six career postseason games.
