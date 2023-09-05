Falcons bracing for Bryce Young’s NFL debut

FLOWERY BRANCH – In the spring of 2021, despite all of the controversy swirling around Deshaun Watson, the Panthers and the Falcons were competing to sign the former Gainesville High and Clemson star.

Both were beat out by Cleveland and had to select alternative paths to replacing quarterbacks who guided their respective franchises to Super Bowls 50 and 51.

The Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 draft, and he’s set to open the 2023 season as the starter. The Panthers secured their franchise quarterback in the 2023 draft – former Alabama star and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young – and paid a hefty price to get him.

How about two first-round picks, two second-round picks and their top receiver in 2022 in exchange for moving up to the No. 1 spot to take Young?

The two franchises, who had to replace former MVPs in Cam Newton and Matt Ryan, are set to open the season at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they hope to have their long-term quarterbacks of the future.

“They took him with the first pick overall,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of Young. “They’ve got some veteran pass catchers. So, it will be a battle.”

The Falcons like jumping right into the season with a game against a divisional opponent.

“Did that last year, my rookie season, so I think it’s good,” Falcons wide receiver Drake London said. “You can’t take it lightly. ... This is an opponent that we are going to (see) two times a year. So, we kind of have to set the tone and get after it.”

The Falcons believe they had a tough training camp and are prepared for the regular season to commence.

“At this point, if you don’t feel ready, the door is that way,” Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith said. “It’s too late to turn back now.”

Young won the Heisman Trophy after his sophomore season and passed for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions in three collegiate seasons. In the exhibition season, Young took a bit of a beating behind a still-developing offensive line and completed 14 of 24 passes (58.3%) for 129 yards and one touchdown, but no interceptions. He had a passer rating of 87 and was sacked three times.

The Panthers added some offensive weapons in veteran receiver Adam Thielen (Vikings), running back Miles Sanders (Eagles), tight end Hayden Hurst (Bengals) and veteran quarterback Andy Dalton (Saints) to help Young. And like most teams, the Panthers did not show too much of their offensive plan in the exhibition games.

“We kind of just go off a scheme,” Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes said. “We know he’s a hell of a player. He won the Heisman Trophy in college.”

Young has been tested on college’s biggest stage. But that won’t keep the Falcons from trying to rattle him under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who plans to field an aggressive unit.

“He can make all of the throws,” Hughes said. “He can hurt you with his legs as well. It’s mostly scheme-wise that you go off of. Head coach, the offensive coordinators and what their coaching tree has been. You kind look at the scheme.”

The Falcons know they’ll have to adapt to some of Carolina’s offensive concepts during the game.

“I’m pretty sure there are some things that we haven’t seen, that we’ll see,” Hughes said. “We’ll just have to adjust on the fly. That’s with any quarterback, but specially for him, we don’t have a lot of tape on him, but we know he’s a hell of a player so we’ll be ready to play.”

The Falcons didn’t show much either in the exhibition season. They only played Ridder for 17 snaps in the second game against the Bengals.

“So, every year, there is unknowns in Week 1,” Smith said. “People save stuff. People are pretty basic in the (exhibition) season for the most part. You’ve seen the jet sweep, that’s kind of standard issue in the NFL these days.

“I saw a little bit of that in the (exhibition season). I’m sure they have that incorporated. Then you have the drop-back game, which I’m sure he’s very comfortable with. He’s a good player.”

So the Falcons defenders must be prepared for unscouted looks, things their coaches couldn’t show them on film.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

“Go back to your training,” Smith said. “Every week you’re going to have unscouted looks. You certainly have the plays that trend every year. You’ve got the people who recycle through the greatest hits from the week before. Those usually seem to pop up, things that hurt you in the past.”

But the Falcons have a new defensive approach, so the Panthers also will need to make in-game adjustments.

“At the end of the day, you have to trust your rules and trust your training,” Smith said. “That’s why we tried to make it hard and you make camp competitive.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles