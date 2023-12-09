Falcons’ A.J. Terrell cleared NFL’s concussion protocol

Falcons defensive back A.J. Terrell (24) stretches with teammates during minicamp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons defensive back A.J. Terrell (24) stretches with teammates during minicamp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

FLOWERY BRANCH — Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, the Falcons announced Saturday.

Terrell was limited in practice Wednesday and wore a yellow non-contact jersey. He fully participated in practice Friday.

He was injured early in the game Sunday against the Jets and was replaced by rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III.

Getting Terrell back will be a big boost for the Falcons when they face Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans, who had seven catches for 162 yards and a touchdowns Sunday in the Bucs’ last game, a 21-18 win over the Panthers. The Falcons and the Bucs will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

