Elijah Wilkinson, Ted Monachino are back with the Falcons

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Twitter

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino, who were not with the team recently for personal reasons, have returned.

“They are both back,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday.

Colby Gossett, who played all 57 offensive snaps, filled in admirably for Wilkinson in the 27-23 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Defensive assistant Lanier Goethie, in his second season with the Falcons after coaching 12 years on the collegiate level, stood in for Monachino. Goethie, a native of the South Georgia town of Baxley, played four seasons at Mississippi (1999-2002).

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

