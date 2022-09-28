Elijah Wilkinson, Ted Monachino are back with the Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino, who were not with the team recently for personal reasons, have returned.
“They are both back,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday.
Colby Gossett, who played all 57 offensive snaps, filled in admirably for Wilkinson in the 27-23 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Defensive assistant Lanier Goethie, in his second season with the Falcons after coaching 12 years on the collegiate level, stood in for Monachino. Goethie, a native of the South Georgia town of Baxley, played four seasons at Mississippi (1999-2002).
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author