Drake London fully participated in practice Thursday

He practiced again Thursday and was listed as a full participant on the team’s official injury report.

“It feels good,” London told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Everything was good.”

London didn’t play in the 31-28 loss to the Vikings.

“It was kind of a tough thing to deal with,” said London, who leads the Falcons in catches with 37 and receiving yards with 438. “I started getting butterflies walking out of the tunnel with the guys, and then you realize you don’t have your pads on to go out there and play. It (was tough) not being out there with the guys.”

London went down after making a nice grab on a 21-yard gain in the third quarter against the Titans.

“I felt it,” London said. “I’m not going to hinder the team, be stubborn and try to play on an injury. We have guys in our room who can make plays all across the board, so it really doesn’t matter who’s in.”

London believes he’ll be ready to play when the Falcons face the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

“No doubts as of right now,” London said. “I‘m still trending in the right direction. Just excited to be out there and playing.”

London will play with quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who’s set to make his second start.

“I feel like I’m fine,” London said. “To me, I really don’t care who’s throwing the ball. That’s just me, being me. I’ve always heard guys say, ‘How does the ball look coming out of his hand. How does it look.’ If the ball is in the air, it’s going to be mine’s.”

London was at the Tuesday off-day workout/game-planning meeting with the quarterbacks.

“We do have banked reps because we’re on the same team,” London said of working with Heinicke. “For me, it doesn’t matter who’s throwing the ball.”

Cornerback Dee Alford (ankle), safety Richie Grant (neck), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) were limited at practice.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) did not practice.

