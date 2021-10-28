ajc logo
X

Dean Pees discusses defensive pressure vs. coverage

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees discusses the difference between pressure and coverage as the team prepares for its next game vs. Carolina.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top