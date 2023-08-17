BreakingNews
Yankees on the Braves: ‘Right now, they’re the class of the league’

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees say they are not distressed but they appear to be impressed after being swept by the Braves in a three-game series at Truist Park.

With Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to the Braves, the Yankees (60-61) dropped under .500 at least 120 games into a season for the first time since they were 60-61 on Sept. 5, 1995, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Braves made quite an impression on baseball’s most famous franchise this week.

The Braves cruised to an 11-3 win Monday night and afterward New York manager Aaron Boone said, “Right now, they’re the class of the league. Clearly, that’s where you want to be.”

Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt got shelled in the first game of the series and said the Braves were the best team he has faced this season.

“I faced the Rangers twice, Baltimore and Boston twice,” Schmidt said, adding that the Braves “were far above and beyond those teams.”

On Tuesday night in a 5-0 Braves win, New York pitcher Luis Severino, a two-time All-Star, allowed a home run to Ronald Acuna -- and it didn’t bother him much later.

“I was feeling really good today. I thought I was in command of all my pitches. Just a couple of mistakes,” Severino said. “The one to Acuña, I’m not even mad about. He’s just a great hitter.”

The Braves won 2-0 Wednesday night, shutting out the Yankees for the second game in a row. New York’s rookie starter Randy Vasquez was the latest to praise the Braves. “A big learning experience, you know ... facing a lineup like the one they have, full of talent.”

The Yankees have finished with a winning record in 30 consecutive seasons.

If the Braves and New York were in the same division, which of course they are not, the Braves (78-42) would lead the Yankees by 18 1/2 games.

Boone says his team can rebound after leaving Atlanta.

“The game is still littered with examples of teams going on unlikely runs,” he said. “I get it looks bleak and I don’t want to even suggest that we’re in a position to even talk about a streak like that. We’ve got to fix our own house and get going.”

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment
