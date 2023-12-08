Where the Braves stand after the winter meetings, and what they need

Here’s where they stand after the winter meetings.

What they did

The Braves acquired Jarred Kelenic, Marco Gonzales and Evan White from Seattle for right-hander Jackson Kowar and minor-league righty Cole Phillips. The Braves also received cash from the Mariners – $4.5 million that’s due Aug. 1, according to The Associated Press.

This, Anthopoulos said, means the Braves are finished with left field. They had an opening there when they declined Eddie Rosario’s $9 million club option, and they’ll fill it with Kelenic and Vaughn Grissom.

The Braves didn’t need Gonzales, so they flipped the left-handed starter to Pittsburgh. They sent an undisclosed amount of cash to the Pirates. Gonzales is owed $12.25 million in 2024. (It’s unclear how much money the Braves saved by dealing Gonzales.)

The Braves outrighted White to Triple-A Gwinnett, which removed him from their 40-man roster. White is due $7 million in 2024 and $8 million in 2025 before a slew of club options after that.

In a minor move, the Braves signed utility man Leury Garcia to a minor-league deal with an invite to major-league spring training. Garcia, who turns 33 in March, can play second base, third base, shortstop and the outfield.

What’s left to do

Of his roster, Anthopoulos said this at the winter meetings: “Our outfield is set, and we’ve been consistent with that. Our infield is set. Our rotation has room. Our bullpen is set – we still have a spot we could do something with.”

The Braves probably need a starting pitcher. It doesn’t have to be a frontline guy, but it should be a proven arm.

They have Max Fried, Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton. That’s a great top three.

But signing or acquiring another viable starter would give them insurance with the final two rotation spots. They wouldn’t need to rely on Bryce Elder, AJ Smith-Shawver and others capably filling those roles. The Braves have solid depth, but another starting pitcher could make them an even better club.

At the winter meetings, Anthopoulos said the Braves have explored the starting pitching market – both in free agency and trades. The Braves pursued Aaron Nola before he signed with Philadelphia. They’ve also talked about potential trades.

The Braves seem to want another starting pitcher. But only if it’s one they target. Anthopoulos said he doesn’t work off a list of needs – he seeks specific players who fit and improve the team.

Perhaps the Braves would sign another reliever – though that group looks nasty thus far.

Who the Braves gave away in the Kelenic deal

When the Braves traded Kyle Wright to Kansas City, they acquired Kowar, who has a 9.12 ERA over 74 major-league innings. He could’ve been depth for the Braves, but the team probably don’t lose much here, despite the fact Kowar was a first-round pick in 2018.

The Braves drafted Phillips in the second round in 2022. He underwent Tommy John surgery before the draft, and the Braves were aware of that.

Phillips hasn’t yet made his professional debut. He was one of the Braves’ top prospects when they drafted him, but his ceiling is unknown because he hasn’t pitched in a while.

The Braves didn’t give up much for Kelenic’s upside. They took on a couple of bad contracts and dealt two pitchers they probably didn’t need.

Something to remember

The Braves, Anthopoulos said, don’t plan to trade any of the players they signed to long-term extensions.

“I see different reports and this and that, so just to squash some of that stuff going forward – and it doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but we’d be very reluctant,” Anthopoulos said. “Any of our young players that have signed extensions before free agency – as you guys know, we don’t give out no-trade clauses, that’s a policy – they’re extremely unlikely to move. It could be for an unbelievable player. These guys chose to be here, they chose to sign here. Now, could there be special circumstances and so on? Significant drop in performance where the contract is cumbersome, something happens on the field.

“But for the most part, if people are ever speculating on any of our young talent that we’ve signed extensions to, I can say with absolute, fierce confidence, it’s a waste of your time. I don’t care what we’re being offered.”

Anthopoulos said he’s seen articles wondering whether the Braves would trade players they’ve extended.

“Waste of your time for anybody reading it,” Anthopoulos said. “You can take it and you can light it on fire. Will not happen, will not be considered, will not be discussed.”