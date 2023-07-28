Vaughn Grissom ups average to .321 as trade deadline approaches

Vaughn Grissom had a hit and two RBIs, upping his average to .321 as the baseball trade deadline approaches, and the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Jump Shrimp 5-2 on Thursday night in Jacksonville, Fla.
Grissom’s third-inning single extended his team-best on-base streak to 22 games. He also had two sacrifice flies.
Grissom has three homers, 42 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 74 Triple-A games this season.
Grissom played second base Thursday and can also play shortstop, but the Braves have All-Stars Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia manning those positions. Grissom could be a trade option as the Braves try to solidify their roster for a deep playoff run.
Baseball’s trade deadline is Tuesday.
Making his first Triple-A start since September 24, 2022, Braves’ No. 7 prospect Darius Vines pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one run and five hits for Gwinnett (44-54).
Braden Shewmake hit his 12th home run for the Stripers. Shewmake’s two-hit effort snapped an 0-for-20 drought over his previous six games. He is hitting .221.
Stripers coach Wigberto Nevarez served as manager in place of Matt Tuiasosopo, who joined the Braves’ staff this weekend.
