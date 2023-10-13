BreakingNews
Times set for AL, NL Championship Series games

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
26 minutes ago
The times have been set for the National League Championship Series and the American League Championship Series, MLB announced.

Should the Braves defeat the Phillies in their NL Division Series and advance, most of their games would start at 8 p.m.

Here are the schedules for the NLCS and the ALCS:

NLCS

Game 1: Monday, Diamondbacks at Braves or Phillies, 8 p.m., TBS

Game 2: Tuesday, Diamondbacks at Braves or Phillies, 8 p.m., TBS

Game 3: Thursday, Braves or Phillies at Diamondbacks, 5 p.m., TBS

Game 4: Oct. 20, Braves or Phillies at Diamondbacks, 8 p.m., TBS

*Game 5: Oct. 21, Braves or Phillies at Diamondbacks, 8 p.m., TBS

*Game 6: Oct. 23, Diamondbacks at Braves or Phillies, 5 p.m., TBS

*Game 7: Oct. 24, Diamondbacks at Braves or Phillies, 8 p.m., TBS

Note: Game 6 would move to 8 p.m. if there is no ALCS game that night.

ALCS

Game 1: Sunday, Rangers at Astros, 8:15 p.m., Fox

Game 2: Monday, Rangers at Astros, 4:30 p.m., Fox/FS1

Game 3: Wednesday, Astros at Rangers, 8 p.m., FS1

Game 4: Thursday, Astros at Rangers, 8 p.m., FS1

*Game 5: Oct. 20, Astros at Rangers, 5 p.m., FS1

*Game 6: Oct. 22, Rangers at Astros, 8 p.m., FS1

*Game 7: Oct. 23, Rangers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox/FS1

* if necessary

