Times set for AL, NL Championship Series games

The times have been set for the National League Championship Series and the American League Championship Series, MLB announced.
Should the Braves defeat the Phillies in their NL Division Series and advance, most of their games would start at 8 p.m.
Here are the schedules for the NLCS and the ALCS:
NLCS
Game 1: Monday, Diamondbacks at Braves or Phillies, 8 p.m., TBS
Game 2: Tuesday, Diamondbacks at Braves or Phillies, 8 p.m., TBS
Game 3: Thursday, Braves or Phillies at Diamondbacks, 5 p.m., TBS
Game 4: Oct. 20, Braves or Phillies at Diamondbacks, 8 p.m., TBS
*Game 5: Oct. 21, Braves or Phillies at Diamondbacks, 8 p.m., TBS
*Game 6: Oct. 23, Diamondbacks at Braves or Phillies, 5 p.m., TBS
*Game 7: Oct. 24, Diamondbacks at Braves or Phillies, 8 p.m., TBS
Note: Game 6 would move to 8 p.m. if there is no ALCS game that night.
ALCS
Game 1: Sunday, Rangers at Astros, 8:15 p.m., Fox
Game 2: Monday, Rangers at Astros, 4:30 p.m., Fox/FS1
Game 3: Wednesday, Astros at Rangers, 8 p.m., FS1
Game 4: Thursday, Astros at Rangers, 8 p.m., FS1
*Game 5: Oct. 20, Astros at Rangers, 5 p.m., FS1
*Game 6: Oct. 22, Rangers at Astros, 8 p.m., FS1
*Game 7: Oct. 23, Rangers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox/FS1
* if necessary
