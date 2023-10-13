Times set for AL, NL Championship Series games

Should the Braves defeat the Phillies in their NL Division Series and advance, most of their games would start at 8 p.m.

Here are the schedules for the NLCS and the ALCS:

NLCS

Game 1: Monday, Diamondbacks at Braves or Phillies, 8 p.m., TBS

Game 2: Tuesday, Diamondbacks at Braves or Phillies, 8 p.m., TBS

Game 3: Thursday, Braves or Phillies at Diamondbacks, 5 p.m., TBS

Game 4: Oct. 20, Braves or Phillies at Diamondbacks, 8 p.m., TBS

*Game 5: Oct. 21, Braves or Phillies at Diamondbacks, 8 p.m., TBS

*Game 6: Oct. 23, Diamondbacks at Braves or Phillies, 5 p.m., TBS

*Game 7: Oct. 24, Diamondbacks at Braves or Phillies, 8 p.m., TBS

Note: Game 6 would move to 8 p.m. if there is no ALCS game that night.

ALCS

Game 1: Sunday, Rangers at Astros, 8:15 p.m., Fox

Game 2: Monday, Rangers at Astros, 4:30 p.m., Fox/FS1

Game 3: Wednesday, Astros at Rangers, 8 p.m., FS1

Game 4: Thursday, Astros at Rangers, 8 p.m., FS1

*Game 5: Oct. 20, Astros at Rangers, 5 p.m., FS1

*Game 6: Oct. 22, Rangers at Astros, 8 p.m., FS1

*Game 7: Oct. 23, Rangers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox/FS1

* if necessary