Braves clinch NL’s top seed, Acuña gets 40-70 in comeback win vs. Cubs

1 / 12
Mr. History scores the winning run: Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) reacts as he gets splashed during an interview after the game; Acuña scored the winning run in extra inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. Acuña had an RBI single, stolen base, and the winning run in the tenth inning to beat Chicago 6-5. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
Atlanta Braves
By
1 hour ago
X

The Braves wrapped up homefield advantage in the National League in spectacular action. They walked off the Cubs 6-5 Wednesday in the 10th inning as Ronald Acuña joined the 40-70 club.

Here are five takeaways from Wednesday:

1. The Braves clinched the No. 1 seed with their victory. Their 102 wins are the most since earning 103 in 1999, which was also the last time the team finished with MLB’s best record. The Braves just need one more win or an Orioles loss to secure that achievement.

“(Homefield throughout the postseason) would be great if we get past the first round,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s good, as we’ve seen. We had it in ‘21 against the Dodgers (in the NL Championship Series), which was big. You play a team like that, you want to play as many games as you can here. I think anybody you play, we want to play as many games here as we can. Now we’ve secured that opportunity.”

The Braves hadn’t earned the NL’s top seed since 2003, when they won 101 games. They were also the No. 1 seed in 2002 (101 wins), 1999 (103), 1998 (106), 1997 (101), 1996 (96), 1995 (90*), 1993 (104) and 1992 (98).

2. Acuña’s historic stolen base positioned the Braves to win. His second swipe of the night, after singling home the tying run in the 10th, was his 70th of the campaign. He held up the base and was honored. Acuña is the first player to hit 40 homers and steal 70 bases.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I thought I was going to get this done and that I was going to be able to do it,” Acuña said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. “It was one of those numbers that wasn’t impossible, but seemed impossible.”

Even sweeter, second baseman Ozzie Albies followed with a hit that scored Acuña and ended the game.

“Amazing,” Albies said. “He’s the real MVP. He did what his dream has always been to do. He’s always talked about it and always wanted to do it. I’m happy and excited that he did it. And here at home with a big crowd.”

3. The Braves wouldn’t have been in that spot without designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who blasted a game-tying homer on a 3-0 pitch in the ninth. It was Ozuna’s 37th home run, equaling a career high. Imagine hearing he’d reach that mark in April, when Ozuna suffered through a dreadful month.

“It’s amazing for me,” Ozuna said. “I’m happy with the way (this has gone) and we’ll keep going. We have four more games and I need to get three more. But I’m proud no matter what.”

Ozuna and third baseman Austin Riley each have 37 homers with four games remaining. The Braves have an outside shot at having three or four players with 40 or more homers (first baseman Matt Olson and Acuña have already exceeded that mark).

Braves 6, Cubs 5 (10 innings)

4. One of the worst calls of the Braves’ season came in the second inning and led to manager Brian Snitker’s ejection. With Jeimer Candelario hitting, starter Darius Vines threw a pitch that bounced off Candelario’s bat but was ruled a passed ball that scored a run.

It wasn’t a reviewable play, but Snitker argued his case. On replay, it was clearly a foul ball off the bat. Nonetheless, Snitker earned his third ejection of the season (19th overall).

5. The Braves have ripped the Cubs’ hearts out the past two nights. Chicago lost Tuesday on a horrific error after blowing a six-run lead. Then the Braves rallied from a 3-1 deficit Wednesday to win again. The Cubs are now tied with the Marlins for the final Wild Card spot. They’re two games behind the Diamondbacks for the second Wild Card. With their season on the line, the Braves have dealt two devastating blows.

“That was some kind of game there; it was like a playoff game,” Snitker said. “This is a playoff game. They’re fighting for their life to try to get in and our guys are doing exactly what they need to be doing right now in a game like that. They’re trying to win a hard-fought ballgame. That was about as good as it gets.”

Stat to know

5 (The Braves need five more homers to pass the 2019 Twins for the single-season team record.)

Quotable

“They thrive on these kind of games. They love – yeah, you’d rather win in nine, but those guys never get down. They don’t panic. They love that moment that baseball provides in that setting.” – Snitker on his team

Up next

The Braves and Cubs finish their series Thursday. AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 4.57) will start for the Braves against Marcus Stroman (10-8, 3.88).

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

40-70!! More history for Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. 1h ago

Credit: NYT

AJC ON THE SCENE
In chaotic debate, GOP hopefuls take aim at Trump and each other
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

CHARGED AT 13
After 26 years in prison, Little B comes home
10h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett police: Drivers were racing at more than 100 mph before 5 teens killed
12h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett police: Drivers were racing at more than 100 mph before 5 teens killed
12h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Possible morning delays expected on I-285 after bridge crash
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Darius Vines feels more confident in second career start
46m ago
Braves clinch National League’s No. 1 seed with latest win
58m ago
40-70!! More history for Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the second GOP presidential debate Wednesday
4h ago
Tributes pour in for former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
15h ago
Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top