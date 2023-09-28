Braves clinch NL’s top seed, Acuña gets 40-70 in comeback win vs. Cubs

The Braves wrapped up homefield advantage in the National League in spectacular action. They walked off the Cubs 6-5 Wednesday in the 10th inning as Ronald Acuña joined the 40-70 club.

Here are five takeaways from Wednesday:

1. The Braves clinched the No. 1 seed with their victory. Their 102 wins are the most since earning 103 in 1999, which was also the last time the team finished with MLB’s best record. The Braves just need one more win or an Orioles loss to secure that achievement.

“(Homefield throughout the postseason) would be great if we get past the first round,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s good, as we’ve seen. We had it in ‘21 against the Dodgers (in the NL Championship Series), which was big. You play a team like that, you want to play as many games as you can here. I think anybody you play, we want to play as many games here as we can. Now we’ve secured that opportunity.”

The Braves hadn’t earned the NL’s top seed since 2003, when they won 101 games. They were also the No. 1 seed in 2002 (101 wins), 1999 (103), 1998 (106), 1997 (101), 1996 (96), 1995 (90*), 1993 (104) and 1992 (98).

2. Acuña’s historic stolen base positioned the Braves to win. His second swipe of the night, after singling home the tying run in the 10th, was his 70th of the campaign. He held up the base and was honored. Acuña is the first player to hit 40 homers and steal 70 bases.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I thought I was going to get this done and that I was going to be able to do it,” Acuña said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. “It was one of those numbers that wasn’t impossible, but seemed impossible.”

Even sweeter, second baseman Ozzie Albies followed with a hit that scored Acuña and ended the game.

“Amazing,” Albies said. “He’s the real MVP. He did what his dream has always been to do. He’s always talked about it and always wanted to do it. I’m happy and excited that he did it. And here at home with a big crowd.”

3. The Braves wouldn’t have been in that spot without designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who blasted a game-tying homer on a 3-0 pitch in the ninth. It was Ozuna’s 37th home run, equaling a career high. Imagine hearing he’d reach that mark in April, when Ozuna suffered through a dreadful month.

“It’s amazing for me,” Ozuna said. “I’m happy with the way (this has gone) and we’ll keep going. We have four more games and I need to get three more. But I’m proud no matter what.”

Ozuna and third baseman Austin Riley each have 37 homers with four games remaining. The Braves have an outside shot at having three or four players with 40 or more homers (first baseman Matt Olson and Acuña have already exceeded that mark).

Braves 6, Cubs 5 (10 innings)

4. One of the worst calls of the Braves’ season came in the second inning and led to manager Brian Snitker’s ejection. With Jeimer Candelario hitting, starter Darius Vines threw a pitch that bounced off Candelario’s bat but was ruled a passed ball that scored a run.

Brian Snitker was ejected after arguing the passed ball call on this play



(via @BravesOnBally)pic.twitter.com/n8X2ouNUWW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 27, 2023

It wasn’t a reviewable play, but Snitker argued his case. On replay, it was clearly a foul ball off the bat. Nonetheless, Snitker earned his third ejection of the season (19th overall).

5. The Braves have ripped the Cubs’ hearts out the past two nights. Chicago lost Tuesday on a horrific error after blowing a six-run lead. Then the Braves rallied from a 3-1 deficit Wednesday to win again. The Cubs are now tied with the Marlins for the final Wild Card spot. They’re two games behind the Diamondbacks for the second Wild Card. With their season on the line, the Braves have dealt two devastating blows.

“That was some kind of game there; it was like a playoff game,” Snitker said. “This is a playoff game. They’re fighting for their life to try to get in and our guys are doing exactly what they need to be doing right now in a game like that. They’re trying to win a hard-fought ballgame. That was about as good as it gets.”

Stat to know

5 (The Braves need five more homers to pass the 2019 Twins for the single-season team record.)

Quotable

“They thrive on these kind of games. They love – yeah, you’d rather win in nine, but those guys never get down. They don’t panic. They love that moment that baseball provides in that setting.” – Snitker on his team

Up next

The Braves and Cubs finish their series Thursday. AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 4.57) will start for the Braves against Marcus Stroman (10-8, 3.88).