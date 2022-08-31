Ronald Acuna returns to top of Braves’ lineup

“It’s hard. It does bother him. It’s sore, but like we’ve talked about many times, it’s something he has to deal with until we get through the year.”

The Braves have lost the past three games without Acuna. The team is 62-29 with him in the lineup, opposed to 17-22 when he’s out. Acuna owns a team-best .367 on-base percentage and has scored 57 runs − fourth most on the club − in 91 games. The Braves entered Wednesday trying to avoid suffering their first four-game skid of the season. They also haven’t lost consecutive nights at Truist Park since April 23 and 24 against the Marlins.

Albies on schedule

Ozzie Albies, the Braves’ All-Star second baseman who’s been out for months with a fractured foot, will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Gwinnett.

“He has to get his body (comfortable),” Snitker said. “He’s in good shape and everything, but until you get out there and put the cleats on, and play the innings − it’s just getting his body back in game shape. We’ll be able to tell, see how he feels, things like that. ... We miss a guy like Oz. The things he brings to our club, who he is. I’m sure he’s looking forward to getting back and playing baseball again.”

Rookie Vaughn Grissom, who’s handled second base since his promotion earlier this month, was taking fly balls in the outfield Wednesday. The Braves haven’t revealed any of their plans for how to handle the roster when Albies returns, but Snitker mentioned Tuesday they’ve been discussing them.

“It’s been a great experience for (Grissom),” Snitker said Wednesday. “Time will tell going forward what happens. It’s been very encouraging and great to see another young guy called up and doing well.”

Chavez expected to join Braves on Thursday

The Braves claimed Jesse Chavez off waivers Tuesday, reacquiring the 39-year-old less than a month after trading him to the Angels. Chavez was flying back to Atlanta from California on Wednesday and is expected to join the team Thursday, when rosters expand to 28 players.

Snitker didn’t indicate what the Braves will do with the other additional roster spot.

O’Day, Tromp remain sidelined

The Braves said reliever Darren O’Day (sprained right big toe) and catcher Chadwick Tromp (left quadricep) sustained injuries during their rehab assignments Tuesday. That means both will remain on the injured list.

Doubles hitters

Shortstop Dansby Swanson smacked his 29th double Tuesday as he approaches his second consecutive 30-double season. Matt Olson (41) and Austin Riley (36) already have surpassed that mark for the Braves. This would be the second consecutive season the Braves have three players each accumulate 30 doubles. The team record is four, achieved in three seasons (2007, 2006, 2003).

Harris’ impact on the bases

Harris, a rookie-of-the-year favorite, stole his 16th base Tuesday, making him 16-for-16 on stolen base attempts. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is the only other player in the majors who’s fared so well in steal attempts, going 17-for-17. Only four players have stolen 20 or more bases without getting caught: Alcides Escobar (22, 2013), Quintin Berry (21, 2012), Kevin McReynolds (21, 1988) and Paul Molitor (20, 1994).