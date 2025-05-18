Ronald Acuña Jr. homers as Atlanta return draws closer

The 2023 National League MVP is working his way back from a left ACL tear, the second of his career. He’s expected to rejoin the Braves as early as late next week. There is a chance that could be May 23 when the Braves open a three-game home series with the Padres.

This was Acuña’s third game with Gwinnett and fourth overall. He has played the outfield (Saturday was an exception) and will be reinserted into right field upon returning to the majors.

“As long as his body (is feeling good), that’s the biggest thing,” manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. “His at-bats, just reading the reports, they’ve been really good. He’s had a lot of at-bats. He was doing so much hitting during spring training and after we left. He was still able to hit. He’s seen a lot of pitches, which is good. It’s just about getting his body conditioned. When he was in Atlanta, he looked great. Hopefully he keeps coming in and feeling good, and that’ll be a good thing.”

One of the game’s most dynamic talents, Acuña hit .337/.416/.596 with 41 homers and 73 stolen bases in his last full season (2023). He hit .250 with a .716 OPS in 49 games last season before suffering the injury.

The Braves have played much better following their 5-13 start, climbing above .500 for the first time after Friday’s victory. With ace Spencer Strider returning in the upcoming week, along with Acuña’s arrival, the team’s best performance should be ahead of it.