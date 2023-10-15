Poll: Who do you want to win the World Series?

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
32 minutes ago
Now that the Braves have been eliminated from the baseball postseason, do you have a rooting interest?

Which of the remaining four teams, would you like to see win the World Series? You have several choices - the Astros, the Rangers, the Diamondbacks, the Phillies or anyone but the Phillies. Or maybe now that the Braves are out, you are fully commited to pro and college football.

Vote here.

Five questions for the Braves’ offseason
18h ago
