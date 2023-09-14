Poll: Who do you NOT want to see Braves play in NLDS

The Braves have clinched their division title. They are assured of a first-round bye when the playoff start in October. The Dodgers are the likely the other team to get a bye.

If the playoffs started today, the Braves would play the winner of a wild card series between the No. 4 Phillies and No. 5 Cubs. The other series would be the No. 3 Brewers and No. 6 Reds. However, the NL Central is still a ways from being decided as are the wild card spots. The Braves could face any of seven teams - Brewers, Phillies, Cubs, Reds, Marlins, Giants and Diamondbacks.

Which of those teams would you NOT want to face in the NLDS? Or ... does it really matter?

Take our poll.