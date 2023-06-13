X

Ozuna leaves game vs. Tigers after being hit by pitch

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

DETROIT – Marcell Ozuna left Monday’s series opener in Detroit after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

After Ozuna’s X-rays came back negative, the Braves said he left the game as a precaution with a right wrist contusion. He is day-to-day.

Garrett Hill’s 94 mph sinker seemed to hit Ozuna on the right hand or wrist. He appeared to be in immediate pain.

After walking around the batter’s box for a few moments, Ozuna began the slow walk to first base. On the way, assistant athletic trainer Jeff Stevenson evaluated him.

Stevenson grabbed Ozuna’s right hand, as if to be gauging how hard Ozuna could squeeze that hand.

Ozuna then began taking off his protective batting gear. Stevenson removed it for him, which could’ve been because Ozuna couldn’t do so with his injured right hand.

Ozuna stayed in the game. He was then forced out on a double play.

In the fifth inning, Travis d’Arnaud pinch-hit for Ozuna.

Ozuna on Monday extended his hitting streak to 10 games when he led off the second inning with a double. He later scored on a sacrifice fly.

Entering Monday, had hit .319 with a 1.020 OPS. During that span, he had five doubles, 11 home runs and 27 RBIs.

This, of course, comes after a brutal slump to begin the season. Ozuna put that behind him and returned to form.

