Mark your calendars: MLB postseason schedule announced

Mark your calendars Braves fans.
Major League Baseball announced its 2023 postseason schedule on Tuesday. The playoffs will begin with four Wild Card games on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The openers of the four American League and National League Division Series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 7. The ALCS will begin on Sunday, Oct. 15 and the NLCS will begin on Monday, Oct. 16. The World Series will start on Friday, Oct. 27.
The Wild Card games will be telecast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. All Division and Championship games will be telecast on TBS, FOX and FS1. The World Series will be telecast on FOX. ESPN Radio will provide live coverage of all postseason games.
The Braves, entering Tuesday’s games, are 70-40 and hold a 10-game lead in the NL East.
Here is the schedule:
WILD CARD SERIES
Tuesday, Oct. 3
AL Wild Card A, Game 1, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
AL Wild Card B, Game 1, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
NL Wild Card A, Game 1, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
NL Wild Card B, Game 1, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Wednesday, Oct. 4
AL Wild Card A, Game 2, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
AL Wild Card B, Game 2, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
NL Wild Card A, Game 2, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
NL Wild Card B, Game 2, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 5
AL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary), ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
AL Wild Card B, Game 3 (if necessary), ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
NL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary), ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
NL Wild Card B, Game 3 (if necessary), ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
DIVISION SERIES
Saturday, Oct. 7
ALDS A, Game 1, FOX/FS1
ALDS B, Game 1, FOX/FS1
NLDS A, Game 1, TBS
NLDS B, Game 2, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 8
ALDS A, Game 2, FOX/FS1
ALDS B, Game 2, FOX/FS1
Monday, Oct. 9
NLDS A, Game 2, TBS
NLDS B, Game 2, TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 10
ALDS A, Game 3, FOX/FS1
ALDS B, Game 3, FOX/FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 11
NLDS A, Game 3, TBS
NLDS B, Game 3, TBS
ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
Thursday, Oct. 12
NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS
NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS
Friday, Oct. 13
ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
Saturday, Oct. 14
NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS
NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Sunday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 1, FOX/FS1
Monday, Oct. 16
NLCS Game 1, TBS
ALCS Game 2, FOX/FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 17
NLCS Game 2, TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 18
ALCS Game 3, FOX/FS1
Thursday, Oct. 19
NLCS Game 3, TBS
ALCS Game 4, FOX/FS1
Friday, Oct. 20
NLCS Game 4, TBS ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
Saturday, Oct. 21
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS
Sunday, Oct. 22
ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
Monday, Oct. 23
NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS
ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 24
NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS
WORLD SERIES
Friday, Oct. 27
Game 1 (at better 2023 record), FOX
Saturday, Oct. 28
Game 2 (at better 2023 record), FOX
Monday, Oct. 30
Game 3, FOX
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Game 4, FOX
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Game 5 (if necessary), FOX
Friday, Nov. 3
Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2023 record), FOX
Saturday, Nov. 4
Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2023 record), FOX
