Mark your calendars: MLB postseason schedule announced

Mark your calendars Braves fans.

Major League Baseball announced its 2023 postseason schedule on Tuesday. The playoffs will begin with four Wild Card games on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The openers of the four American League and National League Division Series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 7. The ALCS will begin on Sunday, Oct. 15 and the NLCS will begin on Monday, Oct. 16. The World Series will start on Friday, Oct. 27.

The Wild Card games will be telecast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. All Division and Championship games will be telecast on TBS, FOX and FS1. The World Series will be telecast on FOX. ESPN Radio will provide live coverage of all postseason games.

The Braves, entering Tuesday’s games, are 70-40 and hold a 10-game lead in the NL East.

Here is the schedule:

WILD CARD SERIES

Tuesday, Oct. 3

AL Wild Card A, Game 1, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

AL Wild Card B, Game 1, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

NL Wild Card A, Game 1, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

NL Wild Card B, Game 1, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Wednesday, Oct. 4

AL Wild Card A, Game 2, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

AL Wild Card B, Game 2, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

NL Wild Card A, Game 2, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

NL Wild Card B, Game 2, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 5

AL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary), ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

AL Wild Card B, Game 3 (if necessary), ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

NL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary), ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

NL Wild Card B, Game 3 (if necessary), ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

DIVISION SERIES

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS A, Game 1, FOX/FS1

ALDS B, Game 1, FOX/FS1

NLDS A, Game 1, TBS

NLDS B, Game 2, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS A, Game 2, FOX/FS1

ALDS B, Game 2, FOX/FS1

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS A, Game 2, TBS

NLDS B, Game 2, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS A, Game 3, FOX/FS1

ALDS B, Game 3, FOX/FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS A, Game 3, TBS

NLDS B, Game 3, TBS

ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS

NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1, FOX/FS1

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1, TBS

ALCS Game 2, FOX/FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3, FOX/FS1

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3, TBS

ALCS Game 4, FOX/FS1

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4, TBS ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS

WORLD SERIES

Friday, Oct. 27

Game 1 (at better 2023 record), FOX

Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 2 (at better 2023 record), FOX

Monday, Oct. 30

Game 3, FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Game 4, FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Game 5 (if necessary), FOX

Friday, Nov. 3

Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2023 record), FOX

Saturday, Nov. 4

Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2023 record), FOX