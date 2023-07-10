Listen: State of Braves at all-star break is excellent

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano, features writer Gabriel Burns and co-host Jay Black take a look at the Braves historic first half and how they were able to take another series from the top team in the American League.

Our crew will also hand out it’s first half awards and preview the long list of Braves at the All-Star Game.

You’ll also hear from the Braves newest first round draft pick, pitcher Hurston Waldrep.

Finally, we have the answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

