Jackson Stephens didn’t want to be anywhere else but with the Braves

“I knew that they would like to have me back,” Stephens said. “I think that was part of the discussion of when I got (designated for assignment), but it was just figuring out and negotiating, or whatever, what I wanted to do and how to proceed about it. But I wanted to be back, and I think they wanted me back, and I think it showed that they wanted me back.”

Stephens played his role nicely last season. He finished with a 3.69 ERA over 53 ⅔ innings. He struggled toward the end of the season, but for the most part, he did what the Braves asked of him.

From the outside, it appears it might be difficult for Stephens to make the team. He can pitch in various situations, and that versatility is a strength. But the Braves have tons of talent and depth in the bullpen. It will be competitive for the final few spots.

“You need that (versatility),” manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s what he brought last year was just that. He could start a game, his stuff was good, he could throw late in the game, he could give you multiple innings, and you have to have that.”

Stephens is out of options, but the split contract means he can pitch in the minors without having to be taken off the roster (designated) if the Braves option him.

Over the offseason, Stephens worked on a few different areas. Perhaps the most important, in his view: his lower half. He tried to tighten his lower-half mechanics, which he feels could help give him a better base and locate any pitch more consistently. He’s a strike-thrower, so this is big.

He worked on a slider, a pitch he threw only 33 times in 2022, according to Baseball Savant. “Really confident with that,” Stephens said. He also tinkered with his change-up.

“And then use my strengths that I did well at last year and just making sure we improve those or keep those exactly the same and we don’t lose that,” Stephens said.

Tyler Matzek progressing well

In North Port, Tyler Matzek continues to go through his Tommy John surgery rehab.

“It’s going well,” he said. “Right on time, everything’s good.”

He said the plan is to begin to throw in early April. He believes he will start by throwing from 45 feet.

He’ll leave that to the physical therapists, though.

“They got a good program down. They’ve been doing it a lot more than me,” he said.

Overall, all is going well.

“I’m feeling really good, I’m happy with where I’m at right now, and I just want to keep progressing the same way,” Matzek said.

Matzek will miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October.