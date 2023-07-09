How to follow Max Fried’s start in Gwinnett Sunday

Braves ace Max Fried is scheduled to begin an injury rehab assignment with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers Sunday afternoon in Lawrenceville.

Fried hit the injured list in May after straining a forearm. Asked how many starts the Braves told him he might need before returning to the majors, Fried recently said, “I have no idea.” Sunday will be his first time pitching in a game since May 5 versus Baltimore.

Fried and the Stripers will face the Omaha Storm Chasers at Coolray Field in a game scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Here’s how you can follow Fried’s outing:

In person: For tickets, visit GoStripers.com/tickets.

TV and radio: Stream the game at Bally Live beginning at 12:50 p.m. or listen on radio at MyCountry993.com.

Gametracker/box score: Click here.

Sunday is designated as Sunday Funday, featuring pregame catch on the field, plus postgame kids can run the bases.

Gwinnett’s game Saturday was canceled due to wet field conditions.

