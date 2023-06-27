X

How the Braves are faring in All-Star voting

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

With less than 48 hours remaining in phase 2 of MLB All-Star voting, the Braves have multiple players who could earn starting spots for the National League All-Star team.

Perhaps the best story: Orlando Arcia.

“It would be awesome and well-deserved,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of the idea of Arcia starting at shortstop. “Just the way he’s played (at the plate and in the field), everything he’s done, (it warrants) that spot, that start. I think it’d be really good. It just kind of shows people when you hang in there and tend to your business and go about your job, good things can happen.”

When MLB released a ballot update Tuesday, Arcia had 69% of the vote in a competition with the Mets’ Francisco Lindor for the starting shortstop spot.

Catcher Sean Murphy held 56% of the vote to lead the Dodgers’ Will Smith.

At first base, Matt Olson (40% of the vote) was behind former Brave Freddie Freeman.

At second base, Ozzie Albies (46%) trailed the Marlins’ Luis Arraez.

At third base, Austin Riley (42%) was behind the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado.

In the outfield, Michael Harris II (19%) was behind the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and Arizona’s Corbin Carroll.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has earned a starting spot in the All-Star game – which is scheduled for July 11 in Seattle – because he received the most votes of any NL player. (He also earned the most votes of any MLB player.)

Phase 2 of voting ends at noon Thursday. The full All-Star starting lineups will be announced at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

The All-Star squads – complete with pitchers and reserves – will be revealed Sunday.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

