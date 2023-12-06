Here’s how Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos responded to Shohei Ohtani question

Ohtani recently underwent right elbow surgery and won’t pitch in 2024. He’ll solely be a designated hitter.

The fun in all this comes with this: Ohtani’s free agency has been secretive. There haven’t been any leaks, which reportedly is how Ohtani wants it. (ESPN reported that Ohtani might even go as far to punish teams if details of their pursuits of him were leaked.)

Roberts went public. His general manager, Brandon Gomes, didn’t follow suit and even said he was surprised by the manager confirming the meeting with Ohtani.

One rumor connected the Braves to Ohtani. But it always has seemed unlikely the Braves would sign him. They explore every avenue to improve their club, but Ohtani – namely, the contract he’d command – wouldn’t appear to make much sense for the Braves.

There have been lots of rumors this offseason. Anthopoulos is aware of it.

On Sunday, he commented on the accuracy – or lack thereof – of many of these rumors.

On Tuesday, he did it again. He said the Braves targeted Aaron Bummer and Jarred Kelenic. They’ve also worked on adding starting pitching.

“Anyone speculating anything beyond that, someone decided to make stuff up,” Anthopoulos said. “But that’s it. We worked on Bummer specifically, we worked on Kelenic specifically, and then we worked on a variety of starters, both trade and free agency.”