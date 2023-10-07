Here is the Braves’ roster for NLDS against Phillies

The Braves on Saturday officially announced their National League Division Series roster, and there were a few surprises.

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Friday afternoon, Kyle Wright and Jesse Chavez didn’t make it. Daysbel Hernandez did. So did AJ Smith-Shawver, the top prospect who debuted this season.

Michael Tonkin was on the roster, despite giving up runs in seven of his last eight outings in the regular season – including multiple runs in four of those.

The group of position players seemed relatively set, with the exception of whether the club would take Vaughn Grissom or Luke Williams. The Braves chose Grissom, who gives them a better bat than Williams for potential pinch-hit situations.

The Braves went with 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-five series against the Phillies, which begins with Game 1 at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at Truist Park.

Below is the full roster:

Pitchers

Max Fried

Spencer Strider

Bryce Elder

Raisel Iglesias

A.J. Minter

Pierce Johnson

Joe Jiménez

Kirby Yates

Brad Hand

AJ Smith-Shawver

Michael Tonkin

Daysbel Hernandez

Catchers

Sean Murphy

Travis d’Arnaud

Infielders

Matt Olson

Austin Riley

Ozzie Albies

Orlando Arcia

Nicky Lopez

Vaughn Grissom

Outfielders

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Michael Harris II

Eddie Rosario

Kevin Pillar

Forrest Wall

Designated hitter

Marcell Ozuna

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

