Here is the Braves’ roster for NLDS against Phillies

The Braves on Saturday officially announced their National League Division Series roster, and there were a few surprises.
As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Friday afternoon, Kyle Wright and Jesse Chavez didn’t make it. Daysbel Hernandez did. So did AJ Smith-Shawver, the top prospect who debuted this season.
Michael Tonkin was on the roster, despite giving up runs in seven of his last eight outings in the regular season – including multiple runs in four of those.
The group of position players seemed relatively set, with the exception of whether the club would take Vaughn Grissom or Luke Williams. The Braves chose Grissom, who gives them a better bat than Williams for potential pinch-hit situations.
The Braves went with 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-five series against the Phillies, which begins with Game 1 at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at Truist Park.
Below is the full roster:
Pitchers
Max Fried
Spencer Strider
Bryce Elder
Raisel Iglesias
A.J. Minter
Pierce Johnson
Joe Jiménez
Kirby Yates
Brad Hand
AJ Smith-Shawver
Michael Tonkin
Daysbel Hernandez
Catchers
Sean Murphy
Travis d’Arnaud
Infielders
Matt Olson
Austin Riley
Ozzie Albies
Orlando Arcia
Nicky Lopez
Vaughn Grissom
Outfielders
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Michael Harris II
Eddie Rosario
Kevin Pillar
Forrest Wall
Designated hitter
Marcell Ozuna
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com