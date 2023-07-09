Fried throws 35 pitches in rehab start for Gwinnett

Max Fried threw 35 pitches, allowing one hit, in his rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett against Omaha on Sunday.

Fried went 1.1 innings and allowed a double and two walks. He struck out one, the first batter he faced. He walked the second batter he faced, but picked him on first base.

After facing one batter in the second, Fried was replaced by Roel Ramirez.

Fried made his first appearance since suffering a left forearm strain on May 5 against the Orioles. He went on the 15-day injured list a day later. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on June 5.

MORE TO COME