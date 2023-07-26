Former No. 1 pick Mike Ivie, from Atlanta, dies at 70

Mike Ivie, the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft in 1970 out of Atlanta’s Walker High School, died Friday in North Augusta, S.C. He was 70.

The Padres selected Ivie as a 17-year-old catcher. He made his major league debut a year later and played in six games. He was 8-for-17 with three RBIs in his brief stint.

After being returned to the minors, Ivie returned to the majors in 1974 and played for the Padres until 1978.

The Padres posted condolences on social media: “We are mourning the loss of former Padre Mike Ivie, who passed away last week at the age of 70. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Ivie was drafted as a catcher but mostly played first and third base in the majors.

Ivie was traded to the Giants in 1978 and spent three-plus seasons with the club. He was traded to the Astros in 1981. He also spent time with the Tigers before the end of his career in 1983.

In his 11-year career, Ivie had a .269 batting average with 81 home runs and 411 RBIs. He holds the major league record with two pinch-hit grand slams in one season, done in 1978 with the Giants.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Joiner Ivie, his two sons, Steven and Scott, and his grandchildren, Kyler, Abram, Taylin, Jake and Diesel.