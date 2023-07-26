BreakingNews
London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday

Former No. 1 pick Mike Ivie, from Atlanta, dies at 70

Credit: Photo provided

Credit: Photo provided

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

Mike Ivie, the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft in 1970 out of Atlanta’s Walker High School, died Friday in North Augusta, S.C. He was 70.

The Padres selected Ivie as a 17-year-old catcher. He made his major league debut a year later and played in six games. He was 8-for-17 with three RBIs in his brief stint.

After being returned to the minors, Ivie returned to the majors in 1974 and played for the Padres until 1978.

The Padres posted condolences on social media: “We are mourning the loss of former Padre Mike Ivie, who passed away last week at the age of 70. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Ivie was drafted as a catcher but mostly played first and third base in the majors.

Ivie was traded to the Giants in 1978 and spent three-plus seasons with the club. He was traded to the Astros in 1981. He also spent time with the Tigers before the end of his career in 1983.

In his 11-year career, Ivie had a .269 batting average with 81 home runs and 411 RBIs. He holds the major league record with two pinch-hit grand slams in one season, done in 1978 with the Giants.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Joiner Ivie, his two sons, Steven and Scott, and his grandchildren, Kyler, Abram, Taylin, Jake and Diesel.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Actions News

TORPY: Clarkston, the Ellis Island of the South, not welcoming to police4h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday
20m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta training center referendum petition passes 30,000 signatures, group says
3h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

4 injured in large Cobb house fire
2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

4 injured in large Cobb house fire
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Ga. donors seek to boost Trump rivals, but he still dominates state fundraising
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves Nation: 2024 spring training schedule announced
3h ago
Watch: Braves turn a triple play versus Red Sox at Fenway Park
9h ago
On a night with a strange play and a triple play, Braves lose to Boston
9h ago
Featured

The best snacks for a road trip? The CEO of Georgia-based Stuckey's has some ideas
22h ago
Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan bestirs North Georgia town
18h ago
PBS explores Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate carving for ‘Iconic America’
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top