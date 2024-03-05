Braves’ spring roster stands at 45 after trimming five players

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The Braves reassigned five players to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Right-handed pitchers Grant Holmes and Jake Walsh, plus infielders Phillip Evans, Leury García and Alejo López, were sent down.
On Monday, the Braves optioned right-hander Ian Anderson, right-hander Darius Vines, left-hander Dylan Dodd, right-hander Daysbel Hernandez and right-hander Allan Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves also reassigned catcher Tyler Tolve, left-hander Ben Bowden and right-hander Tommy Doyle to minor-league camp.
The Braves have 45 players remaining in camp. They will cut the roster to 26 by the end of spring training.
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy Woodruff Arts Center
Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC