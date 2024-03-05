Braves’ spring roster stands at 45 after trimming five players

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The Braves reassigned five players to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Right-handed pitchers Grant Holmes and Jake Walsh, plus infielders Phillip Evans, Leury García and Alejo López, were sent down.

On Monday, the Braves optioned right-hander Ian Anderson, right-hander Darius Vines, left-hander Dylan Dodd, right-hander Daysbel Hernandez and right-hander Allan Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves also reassigned catcher Tyler Tolve, left-hander Ben Bowden and right-hander Tommy Doyle to minor-league camp.