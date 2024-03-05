Atlanta Braves

Braves’ spring roster stands at 45 after trimming five players

Grant Holmes, who pitched for the Gwinnett Stripers, has been sent to the Braves' minor-league camp. File photo by Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By AJC Sports
Updated 32 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The Braves reassigned five players to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Right-handed pitchers Grant Holmes and Jake Walsh, plus infielders Phillip Evans, Leury García and Alejo López, were sent down.

On Monday, the Braves optioned right-hander Ian Anderson, right-hander Darius Vines, left-hander Dylan Dodd, right-hander Daysbel Hernandez and right-hander Allan Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves also reassigned catcher Tyler Tolve, left-hander Ben Bowden and right-hander Tommy Doyle to minor-league camp.

The Braves have 45 players remaining in camp. They will cut the roster to 26 by the end of spring training.

