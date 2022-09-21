Braves sloppy late in loss to Nationals

It was an uncharacteristically sloppy game for the usually sound Braves. They committed two errors and left much to be desired on the bases. They mostly do a sound job avoiding those mistakes, especially against lesser teams, but making several in a contest is how one ends up losing to baseball’s worst club.

Braves righty Bryce Elder, 23, was making a spot start after some rotation maneuvering. Rookie standout Spencer Strider had oblique discomfort, so the Braves inserted Elder to start Wednesday and pushed ace Max Fried to Thursday.

It was Elder’s third consecutive promising major-league outing. In his first start since Aug. 14, Elder allowed one run on four hits across 5-1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Over his past three starts – all wins – Elder has a 0.99 ERA over 18-2/3 innings. He has a 22:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Those starts came against poor clubs, the Marlins twice and the Nationals, but it’s encouraging that Elder has produced such favorable results, especially looking toward next season when he tries to establish a regular role on the club.

Grissom helped Elder with a smooth inning-ending play. The Nationals loaded the bases with two outs against Elder in the fifth. Luke Voit hit a grounder up the middle that Grissom snagged just as it was reaching the grass. Grissom spun and fired to Matt Olson at first to end the inning.

The Braves are 12-4 against the Nationals this season, with three more head-to-head contests remaining in Washington next week. After sweeping the homestand, the Braves are 40-23 against the National League East. Their remaining 13 contests will come against divisional foes.

They’ll open a four-game series Thursday in Philadelphia. Fried (13-6, 2.52) will start the series opener. The Braves’ recent rotation adjustments should also make Fried available for next weekend’s pivotal series against the Mets at Truist Park.