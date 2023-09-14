BreakingNews
Braves single-game playoff tickets go on sale next week

Members presale on Sept. 21, general public on Sept. 22

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago
The Braves will put single-game tickets for National League Division and Championship series games at Truist Park on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

All Premium Club members and A-List members will have early access with a presale beginning on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. In addition, anyone who signs up for the Braves Insider Newsletter at www.braves.com/postseason by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 20 will receive a code to participate in a presale on Sept. 21 at noon.

According to the Braves, tickets are limited, and fans are encouraged to sign up for the Braves Insider Newsletter to access the presale.

Eligible presale purchasers will be limited to the seven states that make up Braves Country: Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Single-game postseason tickets will also be available on SeatGeek.

A limited number of suites and hospitality areas are also available for potential postseason home games. Contact 404-577-9100 x3 or groups@braves.com for more information.

