Braves sign UGA, Georgia Tech athletes to NIL deals

The Braves plan to make similar NIL arrangements in the future with other athletes at colleges across the Southeast, Mize said, because of the “strong overlap between fandom of all these schools and the Braves.”

Caption Georgia gymnast Rachel Baumann during a meet against Kentucky at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) Credit: Tony Walsh Credit: Tony Walsh

“We want to come out of the gate with Rachel and Jordan and see how it goes and use learnings from this go-round to impact what we do for future iterations,” Mize said.

The NHL’s Florida Panthers are believed to have been the first pro sports franchise to sign a college athlete, University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, to an NIL deal. The Braves said they aren’t aware of any other MLB team that has reached an NIL agreement with a college athlete.

News laws in a number of states, including Georgia, and changes in NCAA policy took effect July 1 to allow college athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness without jeopardizing their eligibility. Previously, the NCAA hadn’t allowed athletes to receive such compensation.