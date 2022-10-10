Braves sign Spencer Strider to six-year, $75 million deal

The deal for the right-hander pitcher includes a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout. Strider will make $1 million per season for 2023-2024, $4 million in 2025, $20 million in 2026, and $22 million per season in 2027-2028. The deal will be worth $92 million over seven years if the option is exercised.

Strider, 23, went 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 31 games, 20 starts for the Braves this season. He struck out 202 and allowed 86 hits. He became the first pitcher in major league history to strike out over 200 with fewer than 100 hits allowed. He struck out 16 batters in eight innings in a win over the Rockies on Sept. 1.