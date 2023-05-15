Braves Report podcast: Fixing rotation after rough weekend in Toronto

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, Justin Toscano and Gabriel Burns join Jay Black to discuss what might have been the worst week of the season so far.
Our crew will breakdown what went wrong in Toronto and why it might be fair to start wondering about Atlanta’s bullpen.
Plus, we will dig into how both Max Fried and Kyle Wright will be replaced in the rotation - and also explain why Braves fans should have patience when it comes to Michael Soroka.
On the bright side, the Braves lineup is finally back to full strength. We will also discuss what Travis d’Arnaud’s return means and how he will find at bats with Marcell Ozuna heating up.
And we have the answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.
