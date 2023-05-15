X

Braves Report podcast: Fixing rotation after rough weekend in Toronto

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
44 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, Justin Toscano and Gabriel Burns join Jay Black to discuss what might have been the worst week of the season so far.

Our crew will breakdown what went wrong in Toronto and why it might be fair to start wondering about Atlanta’s bullpen.

Plus, we will dig into how both Max Fried and Kyle Wright will be replaced in the rotation - and also explain why Braves fans should have patience when it comes to Michael Soroka.

On the bright side, the Braves lineup is finally back to full strength. We will also discuss what Travis d’Arnaud’s return means and how he will find at bats with Marcell Ozuna heating up.

And we have the answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

