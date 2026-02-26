Atlanta Braves Braves’ Spencer Strider to start Saturday vs. Orioles Braves right-hander has yet to pitch in a game this spring. Braves pitcher Spencer Strider gets ready to practice during the first day of pitcher and catcher workouts Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. Strider will make his spring training debut Saturday, Feb. 28. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The lone member of the Braves starting rotation yet to make a Grapefruit League appearance is Spencer Strider. That will change at 1 p.m. Saturday when Strider takes the ball against the Orioles in Sarasota.

RELATED 6 questions you may have about BravesVision (and answers) Strider has been throwing bullpen sessions at CoolToday Park since he arrived at the Braves’ spring training facility earlier this month, but he has not pitched in a game. He indicated earlier this month that his February and March would be a slow build until the start of the regular season. “That’s the goal of spring, to get the body used to pitching at higher volume and recovering and start seeing mechanical things,” Strider told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. “Are there changes that occur when you’re consistently at high effort in games? Monitoring that stuff.” Strider missed virtually all of 2024 with an elbow injury. A hamstring injury sidetracked the 2025 season. But Strider and the Braves are more than hopeful the 27-year-old can return to the form that saw him win 31 games and strike out 483 hitters between the 2022 and ’23 seasons. The injuries are squarely in Strider’s rearview mirror but maybe not altogether out of his consciousness as he paces himself over the next month.

“You gotta keep in perspective just how long of a season it is,” Strider said at the start of spring training. “You can’t be what you wanna be at the end of the season if you’re not in a position to grow leaving spring training.