The Braves lost their series finale to the Rockies, meaning their quest for .500 will have to wait.

On the plus side: Chris Sale put forth his first Chris Sale-like start of the season, striking out 10 in seven innings of two-run ball.

An encouraging sign for the reigning Cy Young winner, no doubt — and Atlanta needs all the positivity it can muster with a big weekend ahead.

THE SERIES AHEAD

No game today. But the mighty Dodgers (21-10) loom.

⚾ The starters: In order, we’re looking at Grant Holmes vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto; Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Roki Sasaki; and Bryce Elder vs. Dustin May.

OUT FOR REVENGE

The Dodgers, of course, played a pretty big hand in the Braves’ 0-7 start to the season.

The second series of the year was in L.A., and Atlanta lost all three games in unpleasant fashion: the first two via anemic offense, the finale with a blown 5-0 lead and a Shohei Ohtani walk-off.

“I don’t wish this on anybody, honestly,” manager Brian Snitker said at the time.

The Braves, of course, have gotten their act together a bit since then. And the Dodgers have shown they’re (sort of) human — going 13-10 since their 8-0 start.

For L.A., some of that’s fueled by pitching injuries: Tyler Glasnow (shoulder inflammation) just joined Blake Snell and several relievers on the injured list.

Ohtani, if you’re wondering, isn’t expected to start pitching until after the All-Star break.

But there’s also an interest home/road split to consider: The Dodgers are 15-3 in the friendly confines of Chavez Ravine. Everywhere else? 6-7.

KIMBREL AND KELENIC

The AJC’s Gabe Burns visited the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday to catch up with two players on different ends of their Braves journeys.

🗣️ Craig Kimbrel, the long-ago Atlanta closer, said it’s cool to be back with the franchise where it all started. But his comeback attempt ain’t about nostalgia.

“I’m not coming back here for a last hurrah or trying to have one more good year. I view this offseason as having a reset because I feel I can still do this. Not just this year, but for a couple more years.”

Kimbrel has put good numbers up in seven minor league appearances, including a Wednesday night save. There’s no timetable for a promotion.

🗣️ Jarred Kelenic, meanwhile, is trying to make the most of his recent demotion. The offensively challenged outfielder hopes a reset serves him well.

“Just getting consistent at-bats is going to really help get me into a groove. Go down, get at-bats and get going, that’s how I’m looking at it. That’s when baseball is fun, when you’re in a groove and you know you can play.”

Kelenic went 2-for-4 and scored a run in his Stripers debut. Both hits were singles.

RIVAL WATCH

It’s poor form to look at the standings until at least Memorial Day … but the Braves (13-15) now sit in the middle of the NL East. Not in the cellar. Which is nice.

Here’s what everyone else is up to.

🚽 The Mets (21-10) keep on rolling. Former Brave reliever A.J. Minter might need season-ending surgery on a strained lat.

🔔 The Phillies (17-13) have won four straight and are set to get starter Ranger Suarez back this weekend.

🪰 The Nationals (13-18) are stumbling along. But young star James Woods is cooking at the plate.

🎣 The Marlins (12-18) unveiled their new City Connect uniforms. Decent work, but the hat feels like a bit much.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

