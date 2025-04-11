Braves Report: Chatting with a Marcell Ozuna lookalike

The Braves are now 4-11. Chris Sale’s rightfully frustrated after another rough outing on Sunday. The bats … well, still not great.

But at least it’s (probably) Spencer Strider week?

THE SERIES AHEAD

To Toronto we go. Perhaps a journey north of the border will shake things up?

📺 How to watch: Tonight and Tuesday’s games start at 7:07 p.m., with Wednesday’s series finale at 1:07 p.m. All will air on FanDuel Sports.

⚾ The starters: Grant Holmes goes tonight, with Spencer Schwellenbach on Tuesday — and Spencer Strider expected to make his season debut on Wednesday.

📈 Scouting report: The Blue Jays are 9-7 on the young season, which is good enough to lead the American League East.

In the offseason, they added outfielder Anthony Santander to a lineup that already included Bo Bichette, George Springer and $500-million-man Vlad Guerrero Jr.

They also signed Max Scherzer, but he’s been out with thumb issues.

A LITTLE LEVITY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Last Thursday, a fan cosplaying as Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna got some TV attention as he lingered near the home dugout following a lengthy rain delay. He feigned signs, caught a foul ball, predicted Ozuna’s eventual walk-off.

With the help of Christine, a faithful Braves Report reader, I tracked him down. His name’s Dell Poole, and he’s a 36-year-old season ticket holder from Smyrna.

Here’s his deal.

🤔 Why he did it: Dell told me he actually wears a full uniform to every game. And yes, he’s knows it’s not a particularly flattering look — but he’s been doing it for about seven years.

“The main reason I do it is because a lot of the kids don’t get a chance to meet the players,” he said. “If I can dress the part, you’ve got 5-, 6-, 7-year-olds lining up for pictures.”

A father of five, he said the kids are well aware he’s not a real player — but they still love it.

He does his shtick at his regular seat (“that’s just me being me”) to more localized fanfare. But he said a couple Braves players waved him down toward the dugout Thursday night, fueling his broadcast debut.

🤔 Why he was wearing a Manny Piña jersey: Yes, the jersey of a catcher that played … five games with the Braves in 2022.

“Sometimes I wear lesser known players because it’s easier for me to get them,” Poole said.

He’s got “trophy” jerseys, he said. But a ballpark is one big stain waiting to happen, so he often errs on the side of caution.

🤔 What he thinks of the Braves start: “I feel like we’ll be all right,” he said — “if we can come up with a better plan at the plate and stop trying to hit home runs.”

Sounds about right!

‘I’M JUST BAD’

Credit: AP Credit: AP

How rough has Chris Sale’s 2025 season been so far?

📉 He surrendered six hits and three earned runs in just 4 1/3 innings in Sunday’s 8-3 loss to the Rays.

📉 He’s yet to go more than five innings in any of his four starts.

📉 Overall, he sports a 6.63 ERA and has allowed 14 earned runs.

📉 That’s nearly one-third of the 47 he allowed over the entirety of 2024.

The most frustrating part? Sale’s not even sure what the issue is: “I don’t know. Might be something you better ask the other team. I don’t know. I’m just trying to compete and trying to throw strikes, and it’s just not working.”

HELP ON THE WAY

The Braves’ bats, of course, remain a major issue. Atlanta’s hitting .205 with runners on base, which ranks 26th out of 30 teams.

But a boost to the rotation won’t hurt — especially when it’s Spencer Strider.

I asked y’all last week who you’d prefer to see Strider replace in the rotation … and you overwhelmingly said Bryce Elder. Naturally, the Braves instead sent AJ Smith-Shawver back to the minors over the weekend.

❓ How are we feeling about that? Frustrated? Or just happy old No. 99 is headed back to the bump?

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I'm glass half full because we've got too much baseball to play. We've seen it the last few years, we can turn this thing around and run off a good streak, too. So we just gotta hang in there and compartmentalize it and take it a day at a time and go out and win a game tomorrow. - Braves manager Brian Snitker

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

Until next time.