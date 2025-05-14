Braves Report: Breaking even. Finally.

Before the season, did you ever think we’d be celebrating the Braves reaching .500?

Or that they wouldn’t hit the mark until May 13?

Baseball’s a funny game, man.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

A 21-21 record feels nice. How about we test out the warm, refreshing waters of 22-21?

📺 How to watch: First pitch at 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports. And at Truist Park.

⚾ The starters: Bryce Elder (2-2, 4.97) vs. Mitchell Parker (3-3, 3.97)

🆓 Don’t forget: It’s Marcell Ozuna bobblehead night! First 15,000 fans through the gates get one.

Also: Thursday’s series finale is a 12:15 p.m. affair, so we’re gonna try a special *postgame* edition of the Braves Report. Keep those eyes on your inbox!

FEELING GOOD

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Braves beat the Nationals in (gasp!) relatively drama-free fashion last night.

Spencer Schwellenbach went seven strong, Drake Baldwin started the scoring with a two-run homer and the rest of the crew tacked on insurance runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings.

Pierce Johnson got the save, Atlanta got a 5-2 win — and .500 finally became a reality.

“It wasn’t gonna happen overnight,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “We were gonna take it day by day. Tonight was huge.”

Let’s revisit what it took to get here:

📈 Since their 0-7 start, the Braves are 21-14. That’s the sixth best in the majors and second best in the National League (boo, Mets).

📈 They’re now just the fifth team to ever hit. 500 after starting 0-7. The only team to do it faster was the 1945 Red Sox, who evened out at 19-19.

📈 The Braves came within one game of .500 five different times before finally breaking through Tuesday.

Moving forward, there’s still plenty to be concerned about (*cough* offense *cough*). Being an average ballclub ain’t exactly the goal.

But appreciating progress is important! And the team isn’t pretending otherwise.

Said manager Brian Snitker: “I think it’s just a testament to the guys, man, how they never quit. They never stopped just doing their jobs, and coming into work and preparing and playing the game the right way. It’s good. It’s not a big deal, but it kind of is. We’ve got so much more baseball to play, but just that hole we dug ourselves, and to think that in 42 games we got this thing back even, is pretty good.”

ATTABOY, OZZIE

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Speaking of appreciating progress: It’s worth noting that beloved-but-beleaguered second baseman Ozzie Albies snapped his career-worst streak of 28 at-bats without a hit Tuesday.

With not one but two hits! In the same game! And meaningful ones at that!

Albies’ sixth-inning single helped fuel the rally that gave the Braves their fourth run.

His eighth-inning single drove in another.

Overall, we’re still looking at an abysmal slash line of .214/.269/.314.

🔗 If you haven’t already, take a moment to revisit Ken Sugiura’s recent piece about Albies and hitting coach Tim Hyers.

ACUÑA TO GWINNETT

The Ronald Acuña Jr. Road Show is headed to Lawrenceville — and it may be a shorter run than previously anticipated.

Acuña showed up and showed out for his first rehab game in the Florida Complex League on Tuesday, homering in his third at-bat and seemingly enjoying himself quite a bit.

Here’s video proof, courtesy of Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo.

The former MVP’s off today but is scheduled to take the field for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. Wouldn’t be a terrible idea to buy a ticket and head on over.

👀 Need extra incentive? They’re slinging $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Look at the size of that sliding mitt!

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

Until next time.