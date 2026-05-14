Think you know Atlanta Braves trivia? Check out this month’s quiz.

Just past the quarter-mark of the season, the Braves have the best record in baseball.
Let that sink in.
Just past the quarter-mark of the season, the Braves have the best record in baseball.
Let that sink in.
First-year manager Walt Weiss has exceeded expectations so far, and as it turns out, the Braves have been able to overcome many of the issues that were concerns heading into spring training.
They’ve won series on the road against the Dodgers and at home against the Cubs. In fact, they’ve lost just one series this season, against the Mariners.
While Braves fans continue to revel in their success, see if you have the same luck in this edition of Braves trivia.