Atlanta Braves

Think you know Atlanta Braves trivia? Check out this month’s quiz.

As Braves streak through the first 40-plus games, show your knowledge of team history.
Large posters of current Atlanta Braves players including Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Spencer Strider are shown during the Atlanta Braves preseason media day at Truist Park, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Large posters of current Atlanta Braves players including Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Spencer Strider are shown during the Atlanta Braves preseason media day at Truist Park, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

Just past the quarter-mark of the season, the Braves have the best record in baseball.

Let that sink in.

First-year manager Walt Weiss has exceeded expectations so far, and as it turns out, the Braves have been able to overcome many of the issues that were concerns heading into spring training.

They’ve won series on the road against the Dodgers and at home against the Cubs. In fact, they’ve lost just one series this season, against the Mariners.

While Braves fans continue to revel in their success, see if you have the same luck in this edition of Braves trivia.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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