Former Braves outfielder Jason Heyward joins Dodgers’ front office

Jason Heyward played for six teams in his career, but is best known for his time with the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs. (AJC File)

Heyward, 36, was raised in Atlanta and produced one of the more memorable highlights in franchise history when he homered in his first career at-bat at Turner Field. He just completed his 16-year playing career, announcing his retirement in March.

Heyward played for six teams in his career, but is best known for his time with the Braves and Cubs. He made his only All-Star appearance as a rookie in 2010 with Atlanta. Heyward, a first-round pick from Henry County High School, was one of the most highly touted prospects in franchise history, notably receiving the ceremonial first pitch from Hank Aaron before his major league debut.

He and first baseman Freddie Freeman both debuted during the same season and have been best friends throughout their lengthy playing careers. The two returned to Atlanta together as Dodgers in 2023, and reflecting upon their careers, Heyward said: “It seemed like it happened fast, but at the same time, it feels like (the Braves days were) a long, long time ago. Especially coming into this stadium now. Everything I knew about playing for the Braves was left at Turner Field.”

Heyward hit .262 with a .781 OPS over five seasons in Atlanta, his first of which came under late Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox. The Braves traded Heyward following the 2014 season, as the team was retooling and Heyward was approaching free agency.

Heyward spent one year with the Cardinals before inking an eight-year, $184 million deal with the Cubs. While his tenure in Chicago had its ups and downs, he became an integral part of Cubs history thanks to a legendary speech he delivered during the rain delay in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, in which the Cubs ended their 108-year championship drought. He was well-regarded for his defense, winning five Gold Gloves.