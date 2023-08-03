Braves prospect Darius Vines stands out in Gwinnett Triple-A win

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
49 minutes ago
The Braves’ No. 7 prospect Darius Vines threw 5-1/3 scoreless innings to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 6-0 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night in Triple-A baseball at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

A two-run triple from Braden Shewmake broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning and gave the Stripers a 2-0 lead. Gwinnett expanded the lead to 6-0 in the seventh inning with run-scoring hits from Dalton Guthrie and Vaughn Grissom, while Shewmake drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.

The Stripers are 46-57.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Vines allowed four hits, walked three and struck out five. It was his second Triple-A start of the year. Vines picked up his first win at any level since September 10, 2022 with Gwinnett at Buffalo.

With his RBI-single in the seventh inning, Grissom increased his team-best on-base streak to 27 games. He is hitting .316.

