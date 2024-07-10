Atlanta Braves

Braves place Ramón Laureano on injured list, recall Dylan Lee amid several moves

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Dylan Lee (52) delivers to a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the eighth inning at Truist Park, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 6-1. (Jason Getz / AJC)

PHOENIX – After a two-day hiatus, left-handed reliever Dylan Lee is back on the Braves roster.

The Braves recalled Lee when they placed outfielder Ramón Laureano on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 9, with a left oblique strain.

They officially returned infielder/outfielder Brian Anderson (lower body bacterial infection) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the injured list.

The Braves optioned AJ Smith-Shawver, who provided them with a fresh arm for Tuesday’s game. They never needed it.

