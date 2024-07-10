Braves place Ramón Laureano on injured list, recall Dylan Lee amid several moves

PHOENIX – After a two-day hiatus, left-handed reliever Dylan Lee is back on the Braves roster.
The Braves recalled Lee when they placed outfielder Ramón Laureano on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 9, with a left oblique strain.
They officially returned infielder/outfielder Brian Anderson (lower body bacterial infection) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the injured list.
The Braves optioned AJ Smith-Shawver, who provided them with a fresh arm for Tuesday’s game. They never needed it.
MORE TO COME …
