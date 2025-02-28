Braves option multiple pitchers as they continue work toward opening-day roster

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves have started to trim their roster in recent days as they draw closer to the regular season.
They optioned pitchers Hurston Waldrep, Davis Daniel, Dylan Dodd and Amos Willingham to Triple-A Gwinnett and reassigned pitchers Enoli Paredes, Wander Suero and Royber Salinas to minor-league camp. The camp roster is down to 53 players.
Waldrep marks the most notable player among the bunch. A Cairo native and University of Florida product, Waldrep ranks among the Braves’ top prospects. He made two major-league starts last season but could be positioned to have more of an impact in 2025.
“He just needs to pitch,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He needs innings. All these young guys, they need innings and experience, being a professional and doing it on an everyday basis. And staying regular — that’s a big thing we don’t think about enough. Just that routine that pitchers have, especially if they’re starting. Just staying on routine and doing their sides and everything.
“He’s improving. He’s a lot better this year, more calm. He just needs innings, that’s all.”
The Braves’ rotation options beyond Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Spencer Schwellenbach and (eventually) Spencer Strider primarily include Ian Anderson and Grant Holmes, along with Bryce Elder, and then youngsters AJ Smith-Shawver are Waldrep an injury or spot start away from getting an opportunity. There’s always the possibility that a player such as Smith-Shawver fulfills his potential and earns a more regular role.
Waldrep, 22, is the Braves’ No. 5 prospect according to Baseball America. The outlet says of his future: “Waldrep could find success as a big-league starter with high slider and splitter usage, but he’ll need to throw more strikes to do so. If not, he should have the stuff to carve out a mid-leverage reliever role.”
The other players the Braves optioned or reassigned represent depth. The Braves are going to have some unspectacular names make their initial roster because of need. Nick Allen is trying to make it as a backup infielder. Eli White is trying to show his versatility is worth that spot.
There are multiple openings in the bullpen, where a veteran such as Jake Diekman and/or Buck Farmer could make the cut.
On Diekman, Snitker said: “I like the stuff. He’s had success in the big leagues.” He added about Farmer: “You can tell he knows what he’s doing, too. He could be a big part of what we’re trying to do as you’re putting a bullpen together with the ability to go multiple innings.”
The Braves open the regular season March 27 in San Diego, where they were ousted in the Wild Card Series in October.
