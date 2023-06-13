X

Braves Nation: Rough night for Raisel Iglesias

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

This is your daily update from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on all things Braves.

Raisel Iglesias, the Braves closer, had his second blown save of the season as the Tigers came from behind for a 6-5 win in 10 innings to snap a nine-game losing streak Monday in Detroit.

*Since taking the loss in Oakland on May 30, Iglesias made six appearances before Monday. He pitched six innings and allowed just one hit, no runs and one walk while striking out five. He had five saves and one win.

*He had converted his last eight save opportunities, dating to May 17.

*He hadn’t allowed an earned run in 12 straight games, dating to May 14.

*On Monday, Iglesias allowed five hits and three earned runs in his one inning. A 5-2 Braves lead with three outs to go turned into a tie game and a loss one inning later.

*”I mean, it stings worse than any of them when you lose a lead,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It happens. (Closers) have bad days too. It happens.”

AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano is in Detroit for the three-game series against the Tigers. Follow his reports on ajc.com and our e-Paper.

