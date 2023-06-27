BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: 2 dead in crash blocking Ga. 400 North at Holcomb Bridge Road
Braves Nation: Inside the numbers of Marcell Ozuna’s hot streak

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Marcell Ozuna continued his hot streak with another home run in Monday’s 4-1 win over the Twins.

Here is a look inside the numbers:

-He extended his current hit streak to seven games.

-He hit safely in 18 of the past 20 games, which included a 10-game streak to start June.

-His home run, in the seventh inning, was his 16th of the season.

-He has 14 home runs since May, tied for sixth-most in the major leagues over that span.

-He has 35 RBIs since May, tied for ninth-most in the major leagues over that span.

-After a rough start to the season (see below), he has raised his batting average to .246.

Here is his month-by-month breakdown this season:

*March/April: 5-for-59 (.085), 2 HRs, 2 RBIs, 8 BBs, 18 Ks

*May: 27-for-91 (.297), 9 HRs, 20 RBIs, 9 BBS, 22 Ks

*June: 22-for-70 (.314), 5 HRs, 15 RBIs, 10 BBs, 12 Ks

Standings update (hey look, the Mets lost again): The Braves have the best record in the National League and second-best in the major leagues at 51-27. They have four more wins than any other team in the NL. They are 18-4 in June, the best record in baseball. They lead the NL East by 6.5 games over the Marlins, 10.5 games over the Phillies, 16 games over the Mets and 21 games over the Nationals.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

