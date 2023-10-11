Braves Nation: A.J. Minter enjoys heckling by Phillies fans

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago
Bring it on Phillies fans.

A.J. Minter enjoys it.

Philadelphia fans are notorious, let’s just say, for unkind treatment toward a visiting team. Heck, Santa Claus visited once and look what happened to him.

Minter, the left-handed reliever, called Citizens Bank Park, where the Braves will play Games 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series today and tomorrow, the loudest stadium he’s ever been in. It was especially so in the postseason last year.

Minter was asked Monday about the most memorable thing he’s heard from his spot in the bullpen.

“They’ll come at you with anything, your family,’ Minter said. “But, no, I actually enjoy it. I love getting heckled right there in the bullpen right on top of you. So, it kind of builds your adrenaline up. It gets you excited and gets you going a little bit. So, I enjoy it.”

Get ready.

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: AJC

Credit: Rich Schultz

