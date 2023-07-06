Braves Nation: A remarkable 7-0 record in series-deciding games

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
26 minutes ago
X

The Braves mantra, going back to the days of Bobby Cox as manager, is to win series. Do that and everything else will take care of itself.

That’s how a team gets to 30 games over .500 a week before the all-star break. The Braves sit at 58-28 before a three-game series at the Rays before the break.

The Braves have now won their last 10 series, concluding with Wednesday’s 8-1 win over the Guardians to take that three-game set. For those of you scoring at home, the Braves have bested, in order, the Diamondbacks (2-1), Mets (3-0), Nationals (2-1), Tigers (2-1), Rockies (3-0), Phillies (2-0), Reds (2-1), Twins (3-0), Marlins (3-0) and Guardians (2-1). That’s a 24-5 record.

More remarkable, the Braves are now 7-0 in rubber games to decide a series this season. They have won the final game against the Orioles, Rangers, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Tigers, Reds and Guardians.

According to Elias, the last team to go a full season unbeaten in rubber games was the Rays, who went 5-0 in 2020. The last team to go unbeaten with as many wins as the current Braves was the Expos, who went 9-0 in 1994.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Andrew Young learned to swim in sea, but Atlantans can go to his pool1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb commissioner eyes bid for Georgia’s 6th District
1h ago

Credit: TNS

For migrant girls, new lives in U.S. bring risk of sexual abuse
37m ago

Atlanta ‘mastermind’ behind $10M Amazon fraud gets 16-year prison sentence
13h ago

Atlanta ‘mastermind’ behind $10M Amazon fraud gets 16-year prison sentence
13h ago

University of Georgia to get $18.5 million for Lake Blackshear property
53m ago
The Latest

Braves smash 19 hits, beat Cleveland for 10th straight series win
7h ago
Why returning to Progressive Field is special for Braves pitcher Spencer Strider
15h ago
Braves Nation: Remember that one day spent not leading the NL East?
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
23h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top