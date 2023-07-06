Braves Nation: A remarkable 7-0 record in series-deciding games

The Braves mantra, going back to the days of Bobby Cox as manager, is to win series. Do that and everything else will take care of itself.

That’s how a team gets to 30 games over .500 a week before the all-star break. The Braves sit at 58-28 before a three-game series at the Rays before the break.

The Braves have now won their last 10 series, concluding with Wednesday’s 8-1 win over the Guardians to take that three-game set. For those of you scoring at home, the Braves have bested, in order, the Diamondbacks (2-1), Mets (3-0), Nationals (2-1), Tigers (2-1), Rockies (3-0), Phillies (2-0), Reds (2-1), Twins (3-0), Marlins (3-0) and Guardians (2-1). That’s a 24-5 record.

More remarkable, the Braves are now 7-0 in rubber games to decide a series this season. They have won the final game against the Orioles, Rangers, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Tigers, Reds and Guardians.

According to Elias, the last team to go a full season unbeaten in rubber games was the Rays, who went 5-0 in 2020. The last team to go unbeaten with as many wins as the current Braves was the Expos, who went 9-0 in 1994.