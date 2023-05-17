BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shooting at west Midtown apartments
X

Braves’ Michael Soroka pitches well in Gwinnett start

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Michael Soroka gave up one run in 4-2/3 innings, and the Gwinnett Stripers beat the host Memphis Redbirds 10-4 on Wednesday afternoon in Triple-A play.

Soroka struck out five and did not get a decision. He allowed only two hits and walked one in his seventh start for the Stripers this season. He lowered his ERA to 4.91.

Soroka hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2020.

ExploreWhy Soroka isn't with the Braves right now

The Stripers (17-23) scored three runs in the first inning and got home runs from Charlie Culberson, Joshua Fuentes and Joe Hudson to beat Memphis (24-17).

Culberson went 2-for-5. His 387-foot solo homer to left was his first in minor-league baseball since Aug. 20, 2017 with Triple-A Oklahoma City at Colorado Springs.

Culberson is hitting .204.

Gwinnett’s Vaughn Grissom went 0-for-3, but he walked twice and is hitting .360.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Caroline Silva

BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shooting at west Midtown apartments14m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW: Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention
53m ago

In fight for cleaner air, feds target the big yellow school bus
1h ago

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No Mor Chikin: Greenbriar Mall bids farewell to historic Chick-fil-A location
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I love switch-hitting’: Braves’ Ozzie Albies doesn’t intend to change
1h ago
Jared Shuster starts well, but Braves lose to Rangers
18h ago
Why haven’t the Braves called up Michael Soroka yet? Here’s the reasoning
21h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
9h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top