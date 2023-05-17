Braves’ Michael Soroka pitches well in Gwinnett start

Michael Soroka gave up one run in 4-2/3 innings, and the Gwinnett Stripers beat the host Memphis Redbirds 10-4 on Wednesday afternoon in Triple-A play.
Soroka struck out five and did not get a decision. He allowed only two hits and walked one in his seventh start for the Stripers this season. He lowered his ERA to 4.91.
Soroka hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2020.
The Stripers (17-23) scored three runs in the first inning and got home runs from Charlie Culberson, Joshua Fuentes and Joe Hudson to beat Memphis (24-17).
Culberson went 2-for-5. His 387-foot solo homer to left was his first in minor-league baseball since Aug. 20, 2017 with Triple-A Oklahoma City at Colorado Springs.
Culberson is hitting .204.
Gwinnett’s Vaughn Grissom went 0-for-3, but he walked twice and is hitting .360.
