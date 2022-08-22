Braves lead baseball in bottom-of-the-order production

In particular, the Braves’ Nos. 8 and 9 spots – held by everyone from Harris to Vaughn Grissom to Orlando Arcia to Robbie Grossman and more – have been the best in baseball this season.

Entering Monday’s series opener in Pittsburgh, Atlanta’s nine-hole hitters have combined to post a .280 batting average with an .816 OPS. They have hit 21 homers and driven in 77 runs. The Braves’ ninth spot ranks first in the sport in all of those categories.

From the eighth spot, the Braves have notched an MLB-best .772 OPS. The Braves’ eight-hole hitters have combined for 24 home runs (first in baseball) and 57 RBIs (fifth).

“When you don’t have any holes in your entire lineup, it’s very hard to pitch against that, because you’re not sitting there going, ‘I can go after this guy, I need to stay away from this guy,’” Matzek said. “You have to go after every single guy because if somebody gets on for the next guy, it’s a homer away from two or three runs being on the board.”

Harris has exceeded expectations since the Braves called him up. For most of his time up here, he has hit in the ninth spot. But Grossman, who hit a huge homer in the Mets series, has occupied it, too. Grissom has already hit well, and Arcia had big hits for the club before his injury.

The Braves have talented hitters throughout their roster. Their bottom-of-the-lineup bats are probably aided by the top of the lineup, which contains four hitters who are among the best in the game.

“I guess normally in the bottom of the order, pitchers take advantage of that and try to throw more strikes,” Harris said. “I feel like that’s better for us because the more strikes we get, the more chances we have to put the ball in play at a good rate. … I feel like once we flip the lineup over, it only gets better.”

“I feel like the seven, eight, nine spots, we got talented guys down there,” Matzek said. “And I think that they’re getting very good pitches to hit – pitchers have to go after them because you have those guys up there. It helps that the guys who are down there have pretty good eyes, they have a good understanding of the game, and they understand that they have to get thrown to, they have to get pitched to. So they just sit there and wait until they get their pitch to hit, and they go ahead and do what they’re supposed to do.”

And when the lineup turns over, Acuña steps into the batter’s box, followed by Swanson. Then Riley. And Olson. And in Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras, the Braves possess a catching duo that hits as well as any in the game.

Atlanta has star power in its lineup. That would naturally lead a pitcher to look toward the bottom of the order for a break.

But there are none in this lineup, which has received more production from its bottom pieces than any in baseball.

“It’s been great,” manager Brian Snitker said. “The top is not always going to fire on all cylinders, so it’s nice when you get a long lineup and guys contributing. It just sure helps the whole thing out if the big guys up top aren’t so pressed to carry the load.”