Braves claim INF/OF Travis Demeritte off waivers

Demeritte, 26, recently was designated for assignment by the Tigers to make room on the 40-man roster for re-signed second baseman Jonathan Schoop. Detroit acquired Demeritte, along with lefty Joey Wentz, from the Braves in the Shane Greene deal at the 2019 trade deadline.

It’s another homecoming for the Winder-Barrow High School product. Demeritte, whom the Rangers took in the first round of the 2013 draft, was traded to the Braves in 2016. He made his MLB debut in August 2019 following the trade to the Tigers. The Braves, meanwhile, benefited from a season-and-a-half of Greene, who was an important member of their bullpen. Greene, 32, currently is a free agent.