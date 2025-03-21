Braves catcher Drake Baldwin on making opening-day roster: ‘It’s something you dream of’

Baldwin’s first call was to his mother, Bridgette Baldwin, who is a teacher. Drake didn’t know if she’d be able to step away at that time, but she could, and he told her the good news.

Baldwin is the Braves’ top prospect on MLB Pipeline’s list. But make no mistake: He’s widely regarded as the organization’s top prospect. There’s not much debate there. MLB Pipeline ranked Baldwin as the No. 62 prospect in all of baseball,

This spring, Baldwin is 10-for-35 with three RBIs. He also has showcased his defensive improvement, including throwing out a runner trying to steal second base in a recent game against the Yankees.

In early March, Sean Murphy was hit by a pitch and suffered a cracked left rib. He probably will be out a week or two past opening day. When the injury occurred, a door opened for Baldwin, though under unfortunate circumstances.

Since then, Baldwin has continued to prove himself. He’s played well. He’s continued building relationships with pitchers. He’s impressed Snitker and his coaches.

“It’s great,” Sale said. “Getting called up to the big leagues is awesome, but starting the year being able to experience opening day is really special. He’s put in a lot of work. He’s really worked his butt off this spring training. A lot of back and forth. He asks a lot of questions. He’s ready. I mean, I’ve seen it. On both sides of the ball, he’s prepared for this moment, so we’re excited for him.”

The Braves drafted Baldwin, who turns 24 later this month, in the third round in 2022 out of Missouri State. He began last year at Double-A, then eventually hit .298 with an .898 OPS, 12 homers and 55 RBIs over 275 at-bats at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Now, he has a great opportunity to continue his rise.

The Braves open the season with four games in San Diego and then three at Dodger Stadium. It won’t be an easy road trip. But the Braves again feature a terrific roster.

On March 27, Baldwin will line up with his teammates for the anthem on opening day — a moment that’ll last forever for him.

“I wish I could say I knew (what it would feel like to line up opening day), but I honestly have never experienced it,” Baldwin said. “I think I can imagine it as much as I want, but I won’t really know until it happens. From everyone who’s done it before me and what I’m expecting, it’s going to be a pretty cool moment that I’m never gonna forget.”