Braves broadcasters will rejoin fans in stands next week

Braves broadcasters Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur will return to the bleachers for a game next week.
They are scheduled to call the Braves’ Sept. 1 game against the Colorado Rockies on Bally Sports South from the right-field stands at Truist Park, rather than from their customary perch in the TV booth behind home plate.
It’ll be the second time this season that play-by-play announcer Caray and lead analyst Francoeur work a game from a temporary broadcast space set up amid the fans in front of the Coors Light Chop House.
“It’s a blast,” Caray said after calling the May 27 game against Miami from the stands. It’s an opportunity to “do something different, just break out of our everyday routine,” he said.
Bally Sports’ broadcast team twice called games from the stands during the 2019 season but didn’t do so again during the 2020 or 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A “special guest,” to be announced next week, will join Caray and Francoeur on the Sept. 1 “Baseball from the Bleachers” telecast, Bally Sports said. Game time is 7:20 p.m.
