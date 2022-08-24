BreakingNews
UPDATE: 3 Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials
Braves broadcasters will rejoin fans in stands next week

Bally Sports South and Southeast broadcasters Chip Caray, left, and Jeff Francoeur walk to a temporary broadcast area in the right-field stands for the Braves vs Miami Marlins game at Truist Park on May 27, 2022. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Braves broadcasters Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur will return to the bleachers for a game next week.

They are scheduled to call the Braves’ Sept. 1 game against the Colorado Rockies on Bally Sports South from the right-field stands at Truist Park, rather than from their customary perch in the TV booth behind home plate.

It’ll be the second time this season that play-by-play announcer Caray and lead analyst Francoeur work a game from a temporary broadcast space set up amid the fans in front of the Coors Light Chop House.

“It’s a blast,” Caray said after calling the May 27 game against Miami from the stands. It’s an opportunity to “do something different, just break out of our everyday routine,” he said.

Bally Sports’ broadcast team twice called games from the stands during the 2019 season but didn’t do so again during the 2020 or 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A “special guest,” to be announced next week, will join Caray and Francoeur on the Sept. 1 “Baseball from the Bleachers” telecast, Bally Sports said. Game time is 7:20 p.m.

About the Author

Tim Tucker is a long-time AJC sports reporter who often writes about the business side of the games. He also has had stints as the AJC's Braves beat writer, UGA beat writer, sports notes columnist and executive sports editor. He was deputy managing editor of America's first all-sports newspaper, The National Sports Daily.

